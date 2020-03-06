Campus obscenity: RBU VC withdraws resignation

Kolkata, March 7 (IANS) Rabindra Bharati University Vice-Chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Roychowdhury, who put in his papers taking moral responsibility for obscenities in the campus during Basantotsav (spring festival celebrations), withdrew the resignation on Saturday following a request from West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

“I have withdrawn my resignation. I will continue to work as before,” Roychowdhury said.

Earlier, Chatterjee had categorically stated that he won’t accept the vice-chancellor’s resignation.

Meanwhile, the city police has formed a special investigation team to probe the shameful incident of some young women writing obscene words using distorted lyrics of Rabindra Sangeet on their upper back with ‘gulaal’ during the Basantotsav festivities organised by the institution.

There was a furore after photos of Thursday’s incident went viral, as eminent persons demanded ‘strong punishment’ for the perpetrators, who were students of a college in Hooghly district.

Sources said Basu Roychowdhury quit after he came under pressure from the government and the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad who resented the university authorities’ decision to file a police complaint against “unidentified people” for the shameful incident.

After the university lodged the general diary at the Sinthee police station, the accused reached the campus and apologised for their ‘mistake’ to the authorities and the student council.

However, Chatterjee said the ruling party would not side with the perpetrators of the ‘vulgarity’.

“I hang my head in shame at the students’ abominable behaviour. How can somebody even give a thought to using such cuss words in Tagore songs? The government won’t give indulgence to such uncultured conduct,” he said.

