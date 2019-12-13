Can give Musharraf citizenship, says Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Amid the ongoing protests across the country against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday tweeted on granting “fast track” citizenship to former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, who has been sentenced to death in a high treason case.

“We can give Musharraf fast track citizenship since he is from Daryaganj and suffering persecution. All self-acknowledged descendants of Hindus are qualified in a new CAA to come,” Swamy tweeted.

On Tuesday, an Islamabad-based special court sentenced the former Pakistani leader to death in the long-drawn high treason case against him.

Since last week, widespread protests were taking place across India over the newly enacted CAA that provides citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived before December 31, 2014.

–IANS

pvn/ksk/