Can I call you Appa for one last time: Stalin to Karunanidhi

Chennai, Aug 8 (IANS) “Can I call you Appa for one last time my leader,” DMK leader M.K. Stalin penned an emotional letter to his departed father and party leader M. Karunanidhi on Wednesday.

Chief Minister for five times and leader of DMK party for 50 years, the 94-year-old Karunanidhi breathed his last here owing to age related ailments in a private hospital here.

Stalin in his letter said: “Rather than calling you as Appa, Appa, I have called you as Thalaivaray, Thalaivaray (my leader) more number of times. Can I call you as Appa once Thalaivaray.”

Stalin asked his departed father Karunanidhi as to why he did not tell where he was going this time when his habit was always to inform his destination before starting out.

“Thirty three years back, you had said your grave should have the words… the person who had worked without rest is resting here. Have you departed with the satisfaction of having worked hard for the Tamil community,” Stalin added.

–IANS

