Canada exempts UAE nationals from entry visas

Dubai, May 29 (IANS/WAM) Citizens of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be able to travel to Canada without procuring a visa from June.

The announcement came during a meeting between UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen in the Canadian capital Ottawa on Monday, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

Abdullah bin Zayed said the move affirmed the “distinguished ties” between the UAE and Canada.

According to the decision taken by the Canadian government, UAE citizens will no longer need a visa from June 5 to travel to Canada for short stays up to six months.

However, UAE citizens will still need an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) to fly to, or transit through a Canadian airport. The eTA allows Canadian officials to screen travellers for admissibility before they board their flight to Canada.

Around 40,000 Canadians live and work in the UAE, with some 150 Canadian companies operating in the country. On Monday, the UAE said its citizens will be allowed to travel visa-free to Guyana, located on the northeast coast of South America.

–IANS/WAM

