Canada to introduce digital charter to combat fake news, says PM Trudeau

Canada will introduce a “digital charter” to combat fake news and hate online, said PM Justin Trudeau at the Viva Technology conference in Paris.

Trudeau said social media platforms could face fines if the companies don’t police misinformation and extremism.

“The platforms are failing their users and they’re failing our citizens,” he said. “They have to step up in a major way to counter disinformation.”

The announcement comes after an international meeting Wednesday co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern where leaders signed a pledge to combat extremism online.

Dubbed the “Christchurch Call,” it was signed by governments and CEOs of tech companies.

The announcement is short on details for now, but PM Trudeau signaled that companies could face fines for not properly monitoring their online platforms.

“If they don’t, we will hold them to account and there will be meaningful financial consequences,” he said. -CINEWS