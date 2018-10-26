Canadian fashion mogul wants to paint Indian colours, heritage on world map

Jaipur, Oct 28 (IANS) Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard, on a visit to the Pink City, was left mesmerised by the colours and rich heritage, which he is keen to take to his customers internationally.

“The vibrant Indian colours have left me in awe. I am soaking in the rich heritage of Rajasthan and I am so mesmerised with this colourful heritage that I want to take it all along to the global customers,” Nygard, who was in Jaipur recently, told IANS here.

During his visit, Nygard signed an agreement with a Jaipur-based company Art and Craft Exclusives to ensure that the people in North America get access to stylish and colourful attires which shall be designed here but will be sold in global market by his Winnipeg-based fashion empire Nygard International.

According to him, Indians comprise the best employees and the best human beings, who are ahead of the curve when it comes to competition and hard work.

“Their fashion and customs are just wow. A few more exchanges like this agreement can definitely ensure more closeness for two countries,” he said, and added that art and craft has bridged distances between nations since ages.

He revealed how the colours of Rajasthan, showcased at an exhibition in Los Angeles, fascinated him enough to take an immediate decision of visiting India.

“After looking at those mesmerising colours, I wanted to bring those vibrant colours, in distinguished designs and attires, to Canada and other parts of America. Hence, without making any delay, I visited Jaipur with my designers and management team,” said Nygard.

“The magnificent colour combinations in the beautiful outfits left me speechless. It’s my first trip here and now and I feel proud of my decision to be here in India which is the most colourful nation in the entire world. The Indian art and craft is quite alluring and appealing in its form. Also it has a spark to set newer trends on world map.” added the ruler of the Winnipeg-based Nygard International empire which deals in women’s wear.”

Asked to comment on the fashion statement of India, he said: “The Indian market comprises the most fashionable market and with its newer generation being quite stylish, it has become a fashion hub.”

Rajasthan, in his view, is the centre of colours.

“As we deal in colour, we visited India with an aim to take both its colour and the fashion to global platform for showcasing Rajasthan heritage. Rajasthan is one of the most happening states. In fact, we are here for the first time and I should say that it was a good decision,” said Nygard.

He also considers India as a major selling influencer and feels that the Indian market is ripe now with the new generation being so fashion conscious.

“In fact, it seems that India is all eager to join the fashion world and that’s the welcome sign,” he said.

On the challenges he is facing to take Indian art and craft on the global map, he said: “There needs to be a free trade and better relations between India and Canada and once it’s done, it can change business equations between the two nations.”

He says since there are many Indians living in Canada, there’s a lot he found in common.

–IANS

arc/rb