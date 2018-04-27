Canadian MP dies at parliamentary office

Ottawa, May 3 (IANS) Canadian Member of Parliament Gord Brown died suddenly after apparently suffering a fatal heart attack in his Parliament Hill office on Wednesday.

Brown, 57, has been a Conservative MP since 2004. He represented the Ontario riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Xinhua reported.

He was found in his Ottawa office where it is believed he died of an apparent heart attack. Brown is survived by his wife Claudine and two sons, Chance and Tristan. He once served as the Conservative Party whip, and was a member of several parliamentary associations and inter-parliamentary groups.

On Wednesday afternoon, Canadian MPs gathered in the House of Commons to pay tribute to Brown before observing a moment of silence and adjourning for the day.

–IANS

qd/