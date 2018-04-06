Canadian PM mourns 14 hockey players killed in bus crash

Ottawa, April 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mourned 14 members of the well-known Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team who were killed late on Friday in a road accident.

“I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond,” he wrote Saturday on Twitter.

The bus carrying the team, who were on their way to play in a game in the semifinal series of Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, was hit by a truck on the highway in Tisdale, southwestern Saskatchewan Province, around 6 p.m. local time (1200 GMT), reports Xinhua.

There were 28 people on the bus, including the driver. Fourteen people were killed and several others injured, with three in critical condition.

The team comprised 24 players, all from Western Canada, aged 16 to 21.

