Canadians having mixed feelings about legalizing pot: Survey

The legalization of marijuana in Canada is slated for July 2018, but there is reason to believe that many Canadians are now having second thoughts about the idea of seeing marijuana available freely and openly. At the expo of all things herbal that runs through Sunday at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, a Hill+Knowlton Strategies survey was released and it showed that approval has dropped to 43 per cent from polling done this time last year, which found 60 per cent of Canadians support pot sales.

The report found 41 per cent of Canadians feel Ottawa is rushing legalization, while 53 per cent said they feel the federal government is underestimating the overall impact it will have on

Meanwhile among those who support a mixed public-private system, 52 per cent favour dedicated marijuana dispensaries and 43 per cent would like to see it in pharmacies.

Many South Asians aren’t particularly pleased with the legalization of weed that is already being misused by many young people. Having it legalized could make it more universally acceptable and respectable. Giving a drug respectability is never a good idea. – CINEWS