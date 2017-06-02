Canadians having mixed feelings about legalizing pot: Survey

The legalization of marijuana in Canada is slated for July 2018, but there is reason to believe that many Canadians are now having second thoughts about the idea of seeing marijuana available freely and openly. At the expo of all things herbal that runs through Sunday at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, a Hill+Knowlton Strategies survey was released and it showed that approval has dropped to 43 per cent from polling done this time last year, which found 60 per cent of Canadians support pot sales.
The report found 41 per cent of Canadians feel Ottawa is rushing legalization, while 53 per cent said they feel the federal government is underestimating the overall impact it will have on
Meanwhile among those who support a mixed public-private system, 52 per cent favour dedicated marijuana dispensaries and 43 per cent would like to see it in pharmacies.
Many South Asians aren’t particularly pleased with the legalization of weed that is already being misused by many young people. Having it legalized could make it more universally acceptable and respectable. Giving a drug respectability is never a good idea. – CINEWS
1 Comment
Emma ToddJune 4, 2017 at 12:07 pm
Here is a petition to sign to try and stop the legalization of marijuana. This policy will take Canada offside of three international treaties, it will allow 18 year olds to legally use marijuana * and purchase which inevitably will lead to greater access by younger Canadians. It is a drug that is known to harm the developing brain, negativiely impact reproductive health, lung and heart and the brain, impact mental illness including early onset of schizophrenia, and can cause psychotic breaks with reality. This is a drug that Health Canada recognizes poses significant risks to the human being regardless of age – notable to pregnant women and men wanting to start a family – due to risk fo testicular cancer, sterility and dna damage that is generational. This bill provides for only “smoked” products – and does not limit potency and allows for plants in the home.
https://petitions.parl.gc.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-1053
SAM Canada http://www.learnaboutsam.ca
Marijuana Victims’ Association facebook