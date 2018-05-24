Canadians spending more than ever on alcohol

OTTAWA

According to recently released data from Statistics Canada, Canadians seem to be spending even more on alcohol than ever.

Liquor stores, agencies, and other retail outlets sold $22.5 billion worth of booze in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, up 2.3 per cent from the previous year.

Despite the decline in beer consumption in other western countries, the brew still remains the drink of choice for most Canadians, with $9.1 billion spent on it. Other types of beverages have also been increasing in sales, including wine and spirits.

How much money are individuals spending on alcohol?

In previous years, the average Canadian spent roughly $755 on alcohol throughout the year, according to Statistics Canada. This year, sales have increased in majority of provinces and territories.

Newfoundlanders had the highest average sale per person, at $1,056. British Columbians closely followed at $864 spent per person, then Nova Scotia with $789 and Quebec at $782.

Ontario meanwhile has the dubious distinction of being the winner in this regard, Ontarians spent a total of $8.2 billion in alcohol expenses, a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous year.

Quebec came second, spending $5.3 billion followed by British Columbia at $3.3 billion.

Both Quebec and BC spent more money on wine than beer, apparently this is a cultural thing.