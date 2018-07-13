Canadians think govt. has no clear plan for asylum seekers: Poll

A new DART Insight poll reveals that most Canadians don’t believe the federal government has a definitive plan on how to deal with the recent influx of asylum seekers crossing the border from the US.

In 2017, Canada received 47,800 official asylum claims, making it the ninth-largest recipient in the world that year. Further, an estimated 5000 asylum seekers arrived through unofficial entry points between Jan 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.

A whopping 70 percent of Canadians feel the federal government has no clear direction on how to handle this growing number of people “who make an asylum claim following an irregular entry by waltzing across the US-Canada border.

Just 22 per cent of Albertans believe the government has a clear plan. Ontario and Atlantic Canada expressed the most confidence, with 35 per cent of poll participants in each region indicating they believe the government has a clear plan in place to deal with the situation.

Overall 58 per cent of Canadians don’t feel the government has handled the entire situation well.

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford has made it clear that he doesn’t believe the province should not be paying for such processing asylum claims that have spiked because of federal policies.

“This mess was 100 per cent the result of the federal government, and the federal government should foot 100 per cent of the bills.” he said, in a statement released just prior to his first meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also recently called upon the federal government for financial help to deal with the growing number of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system.

The federal government recently pledged to give Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba a total of $50 million to help offset some of the costs, but the provinces have asked for much more support.

According to the poll, a majority of Canadians feel the government is not categorically deterring would-be asylum seekers from crossing the border.

Regardless of how people felt about asylum seekers and how the authorities are handling the situation, 84 per cent of Canadians believe the federal government is ensuring asylum seekers are treated humanely. -CINEWS