Canara Bank calls off divestment process in Can Fin Homes

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) State-run lender Canara Bank on Saturday said it has called off the divestment process of its entire stake in the housing finance company Can Fin Homes.

In a filing to the BSE, the bank said it has cancelled the process as the quotes it received were not in tune with the valuation it had arrived at.

“Since the quote received is not in tune with the valuation, Canara Bank has decided to call-off the divestment process of its entire stake in Can Fin Homes, which was under process,” the BSE filing said.

The bank currently holds around 30 per cent stake in the housing finance company.

