Cancer survivors to share their experiences at Hyderabad meet

Hyderabad, May 8 (IANS) Actress Gautami, noted classical danseuse Ananda Jayant and other caner survivors will share their experiences at Aarogya, a one-day international conference on cancer prevention to be held here on May 13.

David Christopher, Manager Dr Christopher Herb company, US, Jeremy Ann Anderson, clinical ayurveda specialist and master teacher at California College of Ayurveda and other doctors engaged in research and providing alternative methods to prevent cancer will address the conference.

To be inaugurated by Telangana Health Minister C. Laxma Reddy, the conference emerges from the need to create awareness around cancer and help people understand that there’s a way around the “C word”. The mission of this day-long event is to focus on not just the treatment; but also, on early diagnosis and steps that can be taken today to prevent cancer, said a statement from the organizers.

According to a recent study conducted by Jama Oncology, 50 per cent of cancer cases diagnosed are preventable. And the nature of cancer control is changing, with an increasing emphasis, fueled by public and political demand, on prevention, early diagnosis and patient experience during and after treatment.

“Cancer leaves families with so many unanswered questions- ‘Why us?’, What can we do to make sure this never happens to us or to anyone else? This programem is created from a humane and urgent desire to reach out to people and tell them that we are eager to fight it with them,” said Aarogya founder Pankaj Singh.

“With talks by notable doctors who are pushing research and providing alternative methods to prevent cancer, and by survivors with their stories to share, the conference is a great way to not only interact but witness how medical advancements work to both cure cancer and be equipped with the knowledge to prevent it,” he added.

