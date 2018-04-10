Candidate list circulated on social media ‘fake’: Congress

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Soon after a fake list of Congress candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka was circulated on social media on Tuesday, the party clarified that it was a “fake press release and AICC has not issued anything regarding this”.

“A fake press release from AICC regarding the names of Congress candidates for the legislative assembly election Karnataka is being circulated in social media,” said AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal, in a statement.

“I would like to clarify that this is a fake press release and AICC has not issued any press release regarding this,” he added.

Venugopal also said: “Now, the screening committee meetings are going on and any list regarding the same will be released only after the Central Election Committee meeting.”

“Until now no CEC meeting has happened regarding the Karnataka Assembly Election,” he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted: “I am told a list of Congress candidates for Karnataka Election is under circulation. The AICC has not approved the list of candidates yet. The “list” under circulation is fake. It has been done to create confusion.”

“Please don’t patronise products of the fake news factory,” he added.

–IANS

