Canine leads police to double murder suspect in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 9 (IANS) A police dog helped crack within hours a double murder case in Churu district of Rajasthan by leading investigators to the two dead women’s relative who has been arrested, police said on Monday.

Jaanu, an 18-month-old Belgian Shepherd dog trained in Bengaluru, was taken to the house in Khetadi village where Mohnidevi, 80, and her granddaughter Sonu, 18, were found murdered with a sharp-edged weapon on July 8, Churu Superintendent of Police Rahul Barhat said.

The canine soon picked up the scent and led police to the house of accused Laxmanram, 28, the SP added.

The SP said the accused confessed to his crime and claimed he had tried to force himself on his cousin Sonu at her house when the elderly woman arrived at the spot and threatened to tell Sonu’s parents about the incident.

Fearing exposure of his misdeed, the SP said, the accused killed both the women.

–IANS

