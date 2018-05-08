Cannes film fair kicks off, with 21 films vying for top prize

Cannes, France, May 9 (IANS) The 71st Cannes International Film Festival rose its curtain on Tuesday with a gathering of movie industry professionals and cinema stars headed from all over the world to the French Riviera.

US director Martin Scorsese and Australian Oscar winner and producer Cate Blanchett, the jury’s president, declared open the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

The annual fair started with the screening of in competition film “Everybody knows” of Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, with Spanish star Peneleope as main actress, Xinhua reported.

On the Asian films In Competition, the jury member, Chinese actor Zhang Zhen said he has a completely open mind.

“I am going to watch all of the films from the different countries and regions of Asia and try to explain our values to the other members of the Jury,” he said.

This year, China’s cinema is represented in the official competition by “Ash is purest white” of Jia Zhangke who was a member of the Official Selection Jury at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in May 2014.

“Ash is purest white” tells the story of a young and pretty dancer, Qiao, in Datong in 2001, who is in love with Bin, a local gangster. Qiao will take Bin’s defense during a clash between gangs, and is sentenced to 5 years in prison. Upon leaving, Qiao goes in search of Bin to start all over again.

Altogether 21 films are competing for the top prize of Cannes International Film Festival which runs from May 8 to 19.

–IANS

ahm/