Cannes was Weinstein’s hunting ground: Asia Argento

Cannes, May 20 (IANS) Italian film actress Asia Argento, one of Harvey Weinstein’s first accusers, delivered a fiery speech about the disgraced Hollywood producer and issued a warning to sexual predators during the closing ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival.

“In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes,” she began during the presentation of the best actress award alongside Ava DuVernay.

“I was 21 years old. This festival was his hunting ground,” variety.com quoted Argento as saying.

Argento acknowledged that Weinstein had received his due from the film community.

“I want to make a prediction. Harvey Weinstein will never be welcomed here ever again. He will live in disgrace, shunned by a film community that embraced him and covered up for his crimes.”

She continued by pointing out that Weinstein was not alone in his predatory behaviour and ended by delivering the message to offenders that they will no longer be able to get away with inappropriate behaviour.

“And even tonight, sitting among you, there are those who still have to be held accountable for their conduct against women. For behaviour that does not belong in this industry, does not belong in any industry or any workplace.

“You know who you are. You do not belong in this industry. But most importantly, we know who you are, and we’re not going to allow you to get away with it any longer.”

Argento was one of many who came forward in the 2017 New Yorker article by Ronan Farrow that kicked off the flood of allegations against disgraced film mogul Weinstein.

