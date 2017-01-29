Can’t express my happiness: Nagarjuna on son’s engagement

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (IANS) Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on Sunday ran out of words to express his happiness over his elder son Naga Chaitanya’s engagement to southern actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Chaitanya and Samantha, who have been in a relationship for nearly three years, officially got engaged here on Sunday in a close-knit ceremony.

“Can’t express my happiness in words. It’s official now. My mother is my daughter now. Couldn’t be happier,” Nagarjuna tweeted.

Nagarjuna also shared a family picture featuring the entire Akkineni clan, including his second soon-to-be daughter-in-law Shriya Bhupal, who will marry his younger son Akhil.

On the special occasion, while Samantha wore a specially designed sari by Kresha Bajaj, Chaitanya was suited up.

Chaitanya and Samantha first met on the sets of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Telugu romantic-drama “Ye Maaya Chesave”, and went on to work together in films such as “Autonagar Surya” and “Manam”.

–IANS

hp/vd