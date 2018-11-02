Can’t live with her anymore: Tej Pratap on divorce filing

Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) On filing for divorce from his wife of six months, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday said he could not live with her anymore.

Tej Pratap filed for divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai, daughter of senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Chief Minister Daroga Rai, at the Patna High Court on Friday.

They were married in May.

“Yes I have filed for divorce. I cannot live with her anymore,” Tej Pratap told the media in Gaya district on the way to Ranchi, Jharkhand to meet his father who is undergoing treatment at a hospital after being jailed in the fodder scam.

Tej Pratap’s lawyer Yashwant Kumar Sharma has confirmed that a divorce petition has been filed.

In his petition, Tej Pratap argued that they have compatibility issues.

The court has fixed November 19 for hearing the petition.

