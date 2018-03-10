Can’t replace Nawaz Sharif: Shahbaz on becoming PML-N chief

Lahore, March 13 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister and younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif was elected unopposed the President of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz at a convention of the party’s General Council on Tuesday.

In his first address after officially taking the reins of the party, the younger Sharif said no one from the party can replace Nawaz Sharif — the former Prime Minister who was ousted by the country’s apex court last year.

PML-N leaders held a grand general convention on Tuesday to welcome the new party president.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nawaz Sharif and other bigwigs of PML-N were also part of the convention.

Shehbaz Sharif took the stage and expressed his gratitude to Nawaz Sharif saying: “I have been selected as the President of the PML-N. It is an important but difficult task for me. I am aware of the responsibility that has been bestowed on me.”

“Nawaz was our Quaid today, tomorrow and forever,” he added.

He further said that he understands that this is not just PML-N’s fortune but the entire nation’s that they have Nawaz Sharif as their leader.

Shehbaz said PML-N also “enjoys support from minorities, ensuring us national security”. He confidently stated that “(Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief) Imran Khan and (former co-chairperson of Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali) Zardari combined cannot defeat Nawaz under any circumstance”.

He further added that “It is a huge opportunity for me that Nawaz has bestowed this challenge upon me. I am humbled and scared also but I will continue working hard with your blessings”.

–IANS

ahm/dg