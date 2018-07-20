Can’t wait to be at TIFF for ‘Manto’: Nandita Das

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Nandita Das is excited that her upcoming directorial “Manto” will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where she last went with her directorial debut “Firaaq” a decade ago.

“Thank you TIFF, Cameron Bailey for making ‘Manto’ a part of your first selection. Just got to know! Can’t wait to be back in Toronto after 10 long years. Last time was for ‘Firaaq’,” Nandita tweeted late on Tuesday.

The movie, on the life of late Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto, will be screened as part of a Special Presentations section.

“Manto” follows the most tumultuous years in the life of iconoclastic writer Manto and those of the countries — India and Pakistan — which Manto inhabited and chronicled.

The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the writer, Rasika Dugal as his wife and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Dutta in key roles.

Anurag Kashyap’s “Manmarziyaan” will premiere at the TIFF 2018, where “Hotel Mumbai” on the 2008 terrorist attacks on the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai will also be screened.

TIFF will be held from September 6-16.

