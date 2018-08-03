Can’t wait to have my own little family: Alex Bain

London, Aug 7 (IANS) “Coronation Street” actor Alex Bain is excited to start his family.

Bain, 16, is expecting a baby girl with girlfriend Levi Selby, also 16.

The actor shut down the rumours of his break-up with Selby through a Snapchat post, reports metro.co.uk.

“For all those wondering, I’m still with my girlfriend Selby, and I honestly cannot wait for my little baby girl to arrive. I can’t wait to have my own little family,” he wrote alongside several scan pictures. A source close to the actor told The Sun that the couple have been going through a bad patch but are now stronger than ever.

Selby has announced the news of her pregnancy last week on social media by posting a picture of her 12-week scan, and also revealed that she might deliver the child around December 8.

It is also believed that the couple has decided to name their daughter as Lydia Rose.

–IANS

