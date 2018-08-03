Entertainment

Can’t wait to have my own little family: Alex Bain

London, Aug 7 (IANS) “Coronation Street” actor Alex Bain is excited to start his family.

Bain, 16, is expecting a baby girl with girlfriend Levi Selby, also 16.

The actor shut down the rumours of his break-up with Selby through a Snapchat post, reports metro.co.uk.

“For all those wondering, I’m still with my girlfriend Selby, and I honestly cannot wait for my little baby girl to arrive. I can’t wait to have my own little family,” he wrote alongside several scan pictures. A source close to the actor told The Sun that the couple have been going through a bad patch but are now stronger than ever.

Selby has announced the news of her pregnancy last week on social media by posting a picture of her 12-week scan, and also revealed that she might deliver the child around December 8.

It is also believed that the couple has decided to name their daughter as Lydia Rose.

