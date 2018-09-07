Capacity Development Scheme to continue till 2020

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved continuation of the Capacity Development Scheme till 2019-20 with an outlay of Rs 2,250 crore.

The Capacity Development Scheme is an ongoing scheme of the Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry aimed at augmenting infrastructural, technical and manpower resources for making available credible and timely official statistics for policy makers and public at large.

It was also decided to conduct three new surveys under the scheme including a time-use survey, and annual surveys of service sector enterprises and unincorporated sector enterprises, an official statement said.

The major activities under the scheme include augmenting resources for bringing out important statistical products such as Gross Domestic Product, Consumer Price Index and Index of Industrial Production.

It also includes conducting various socio-economic surveys, capacity building and strengthening statistical coordination, and improving the I-T infrastructure.

The scheme also includes periodic economic census of all non-agricultural establishments, which forms the basis for conducting detailed socio-economic surveys.

