Captain Jack Sparrow’s character may be killed off

Los Angeles, June 16 (IANS) Captain Jack Sparrow’s character essayed by actor Johnny Depp in “Pirates of the Carribbean” franchise may be killed off to refresh the franchise.

Disney bosses are considering dumping the characters as the latest film “Dead Men Tell No Tales”, is the worst performing of the series’ five movies, reports dailystar.co.uk.

Depp, 54, was once the main attraction, but youngsters now prefer new stars such as Kaya Scodelario, 25, and Brenton Thwaites, 27.

“Once upon a time Depp was the reason to watch these movies. Now there is a feeling that is not the case any more among the audience,” said a source.

