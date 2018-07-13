Captain service launched in Karnataka Express train

Bengaluru, July 18 (IANS) The South Western Railway on Tuesday launched a Captain service in the Bengaluru-New Delhi Karnataka Express train to ensure comfortable journey to long-distance passengers, said an official.

“The senior-most train ticket examiner (TTE) will officiate as Captain of the train to look after passenger amenities and redress their grievances,” said Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) R.S. Saxena while launching the service.

As a single point-man for about 2,000 passengers, the Captain will attend to complaints on cleanliness of coaches and toilets, water supply, functioning of fans, lights, charging points, air-conditioning and housekeeping.

“The Captain wears a red badge on his left hand to enable passengers identify and approach him for help during their 42-hour long journey. He will contact the staff concerned to address complaints on-board or at the next station,” said Saxena.

The zonal railway will have a Captain in 76 express trains originating daily from Bengaluru to various destinations across the country.

“TTEs will look after the reserved coaches, while the Captain will supervise their working and attend to passengers in person or on mobile whose number will be messaged to them,” said a statement from the divisional office.

Trains like Rajdhani Express, Duranto Express and Shatabdi Express, where train superintendents travel from end-to-end, will also have the senior-most nominated as Captain.

“We had introduced captains on a trial basis recently on Bengaluru-Kannur-Karwar express train and got favourable feedback on the service,” added Saxena.

As one of the busiest railway stations, the Bengaluru city station daily handles about 210 trains, including about 109 to long-distances.

