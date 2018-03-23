Car bomb kills 2 in Egypt’s Alexandria

Cairo, March 24 (IANS) A car bomb killed two people and injured several others in the centre of the Egyptian port city of Alexandria on Saturday, officials said.

The attack unsuccessfully targeted the city’s security chief while he was travelling in a convoy, the Interior Ministry was cited as saying by Efe news.

Egypt is just two days away from its presidential election, that will be held from Monday to Wednesday, in which President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is competing for a second mandate.

An Interior Ministry statement only confirmed the death of one policeman, adding that three others were injured by an explosive device placed under a vehicle parked near the Alexandria Security Directorate headquarters.

On April 9, 2017 two separate bomb attacks targeted Coptic Christian churches in Alexandria and the city of Tanta in the Nile Delta, killing 44 people and wounding 100 others.

The Islamic State terror organization claimed responsibility for both attacks.

–IANS

