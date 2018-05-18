Car catches fire, none injured

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) A car was gutted in a fire on Thursday in central Delhi, though none was injured, a fire official said.

The Delhi Fire Service said a call was received about the car that caught fire around 9.35 p.m. outside the Himachal Bhawan near Mandi House.

“A fire tender rushed to the spot and doused doused the flames in 15 minutes.”

Luckily, there was no one in the car when it caught fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The driver said the car was provided to him by a bank branch in Punjabi Bagh, where he was working.

–IANS

