Paris, March 29 (IANS) A man on Thursday attempted to plough his car into a group of soldiers who were out jogging near their barracks in southeast France.

The soldiers dived into a ditch to avoid the oncoming vehicle in Varces-Allieres-et-Risset, near Grenoble, the BBC reported.

The police have launched a manhunt for the driver who is at large.

–IANS

ksk/mr