Los Angeles, Aug 30 (IANS) Model Cara Delevingne flaunted her long legs in tiny shorts while grocery shopping in West Hollywood.

The British model was seen in a pair of tiny black shorts which she teamed with quirky hoodie for her outing in West Hollywood on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Delevingne put on her stylish display in the colourful ensemble which also consisted of a casual jacket and trainers.

–IANS

nn/rb