Cara Delevingne used to hate her eyebrows

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) Model-actress Cara Delevingne is known for her signature full eyebrows, but says that when she was younger, she tried to make them smaller.

“I did (hate my brows), and my mum would always tell me they were my best feature. I was like, ‘They look like giant slugs on my face and you think they are my best feature?’ I wanted small eyebrows, and I’d try to tweeze them down.

“I was also naturally skinny, but I wanted curves,” Delevingne told InStyle magazine.

The “Suicide Squad” star believes that a lot of women harbour insecurities about their appearance, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

However, she believes that “real beauty is from within” and has argued that less importance should be attached to looks.

She said: “I don’t know why we do that as women. I didn’t start appreciating my brows until everyone else did. We want to be skinnier, we want to be taller, we want to have a big b**, those are fads, and real beauty is from within.

“I mean… we can all be vain at times, but for me, looks are one of the least meaningful things in my life.”

