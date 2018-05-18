Cardi B grateful Offset survived crash

Los Angeles, May 19 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B says she feels “so grateful and happy” after hip-hop star and her fiance Offset survived a car crash.

“So grateful and happy today. God be giving messages in the weirdest way. I love you Offset,” she wrote on social media.

Offset, 26, was admitted to a medical facility with minor injuries following the incident, but was later released, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Cardi rushed to be by Offset’s side after hearing about the collision.

Law enforcement officials revealed no police or emergency medical workers were called to the crash scene and no accident report was taken, as per femalefirst.co.uk.

Following the incident, Cardi tweeted Offset saying: “I love him so much.” She also added three prayer emojis.

–IANS

dc/rb