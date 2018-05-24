Cardi B likes her pregnancy breasts

Los Angeles, May 29 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B says her unborn daughter has “done her good” by giving her a new pair of breasts.

Speaking in a video uploaded on Instagram, Cardi B said: “You see what my child is doing to me? T***ies is getting bigger. B***h don’t have to go and get her t***es done no more.

“I got a whole new pair of t***ies. Got to go to Victoria’s Secret to get me a new bra. Do you see my mother f***ing hair? This s*** growing and growing. You see my skin? Look like a b***h put moisturiser on, but I just woke up.”

The rapper, 25, said she feels good, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“You know what, I (may) be getting really bad heartburn and sometimes I just lose my breath, the mood swings be crazy, but my child do me good. I feel good.”

The rapper has had somewhat of a stressful time as her fiance Offset, who is the father of her baby, was involved in a car crash in Atlanta. He was admitted to hospital with minor injuries, but was later released.

