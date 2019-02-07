Cardi B makes history at Grammys 2019

Los Angeles, Feb 11 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B made history by becoming the first solo female artiste to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys.

With the victory for “Invasion of Privacy”, the 26-year-old rapper joined Lauryn Hill as the only female winner in the award’s 23-year history. Hill won in 1997 as a member of The Fugees, reports ew.com.

Cardi was overwhelmed with emotions upon taking the stage on Sunday night, joking: “The nerves are so bad. Maybe I should start smoking weed.”

“I want to thank my daughter… I’m not just saying thank you because she’s my daughter. It’s because, you know, when I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete, like three songs that I was for sure having.

“And then you know, you know how it was, we was like, we have to get this album done so I could still do videos while I’m still not showing. And it was very long nights.”

The first Grammy win of her career was just the latest big moment of the night for the rapper.

On the Grammys red carpet, she reconciled with her husband Offset official (only further amplified by him holding her hand during the acceptance speech).

