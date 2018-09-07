Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into fight

New York, Sep 8 (IANS) Rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were involved in a heated altercation during a party here.

In videos captured by eonline.com and fellow guests, the two rappers were seen in a scuffle towards the end of the party.

A source said Minaj was mingling with guests and keeping to herself when Cardi lunged at her and began shouting. Minaj then didn’t move and continued on with her night.

Footage appeared on social media showing Cardi B throwing a red high heel at Minaj.

While no police reports have been filed as of yet, Cardi was seen escorted out of the private event with her team in tow. Also visible on the new mother was a large bruise above her left eye.

Shortly after the fight on Friday, Cardi took to Instagram to vent her frustrations over the “Bed” rapper.

“I’ve let a lot of s–t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat! You’ve threatened other artistes in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f***kin with them! I let you talk big s**t about me.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f***kin off! I’ve worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success!”

Cardi concluded by writing: “B*****s talk all that s**t in they raps but in real life they p**sy! This s**t really is for entertainment!”

Minaj is yet to publicly comment about what went down at the party.

–IANS

nn/rb/vm