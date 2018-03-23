Cardi B rants about her tax money

Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Singer Cardi B is not pleased with how the government uses her tax money.

She suddenly took to her Instagram page to express her frustration about tax season and the fact that she has a 40 per cent tax rate, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“The government is taking 40 percent of my taxes, and Uncle Sam, I want to know what you’re doing with my f***ing tax money. You know what I’m saying? When you donate to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates on what they doing with your donation,” she said.

Getting into specifics, she pointed out that nothing seemed to get done in her hometown of New York City.

She said: “The streets are always dirty, New York one of the dirtiest cities in America. What is you all doin’? There’s rats on the damn trains. I know you ain’t spending it in no damn prison because y’all be givin’ n****s two underwears, one jumpsuit for like five months (sic).”

She added: “What is ya doing with my f***ing money? I want to know, I want receipts, I want everything! I want to know what ya n***** doing with my f***ing money. What is ya doing with my f***ing money? Uncle Sam I want you to know what the f*** you’re doing with my motherf***ing money!”

