Cardi B rejects photo offers to protect baby’s privacy

Los Angeles, July 16 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B’s baby Kulture Kiari Cephus won’t make her public debut soon despite a flood of offers from media outlets.

Multiple magazines, websites and photo agencies have reached out with offers for Kulture’s first photo shoot, reports TMZ.

However, Cardi, 25, is keeping Kulture under wraps. Cardi and her husband Offset, 26, have no desire to make a deal yet. They won’t even consider it until their daughter is at least 5 or 6 months old.

The rapper just wants to focus on being a mother and bonding with her baby for now.

–IANS

smriti/rb/bg