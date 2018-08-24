Cardi B wants at least $300,000 for gig

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B has asked for at least $300,000 to get her back on stage following the birth of her daughter Kulture seven weeks ago.

According to tmz.com, a source has said that the 25-year-old rapper wants $300,000 to get back on stage and everything has to be on her terms. However, show organisers are ready to even offer $500,000, the source added.

Cardi B has also said any gigs need to be close to her home so she can go back to her baby.

The rapper announced that she had pulled out of Bruno Mars’ tour ’24K Magic’, which kicks off in September, because her body didn’t feel ready to do the choreography every night so soon after giving birth.

She also felt uncomfortable leaving her newborn daughter for that long after doctors told her that there was no way the little one can join her on the tour bus or take flights.

–IANS

dc/rb