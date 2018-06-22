Cardi B wants battery-powered car for child

Los Angeles, June 26 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B, who is in her final month of pregnancy, reportedly wants a battery-powered Bentley Bentayga for her unborn child.

Sources close to the rapper told tmz.com that she has been asking for a few more big-ticket items for her daughter, including a battery-powered Bentley Bentayga, so her girl can eventually ride in style like her mother.

The mini children’s version of the luxury vehicle goes for $700 which is a change compared to the $2,799 bassinet Cardi’s requesting, to be completely covered in gold leaf for an extra $839.

Sources said Cardi added a BEABA Babycook set for making baby food, as well. That’s worth $200.

Cardi’s baby shower took place in Atlanta this weekend.

–IANS

nn/