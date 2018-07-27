Cardi B wants post baby intimacy

Los Angeles, Aug 2 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B says she is counting down the days until she can get intimate with her husband Offset again.

Taking to her Twitter account, the 25-year-old rapper uploaded a photograph of offset and wrote: “Hey cowboy, I want to take a ride on your horse.”

When a fan told her that she’s probably still healing from giving birth, Cardi shot back: “3 weeks and 4 days Yes b***h I’m counting, wassup!”

Prior to going into labour, Cardi had the same problem as she wanted to relieve some tension with the 26-year-old rapper but her baby bump was making her out of breath, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She tweeted: “I wanna have s** but I loose my breath So fast.”

She was also having trouble grooming her bits because she could not see her private parts.

