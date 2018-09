New York, Sep 9 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B wants to join forces with Kim Kardashian West as her vice president, if the reality TV star ever becomes the President.

Asked about rapper Offset’s hope for a potential Kim’s presidential run, Cardi told Tmz.com that Kim has been thinking about politics for some time.

Cardi said Kim talked about the presidency, and said that’s the real reason why Offset may have said he would vote for Kim.

