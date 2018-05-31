Cardi B wants to hibernate like a bear

Los Angeles, June 7 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B says she is not enjoying the third trimester of her pregnancy and wants to hibernate until her baby is born.

She said on social media: “I’m at this point in life, that like I do not wan to wear no heels, I do not want to wear no sneakers. I just want to be barefoot all day. I do not want to wear a bra. I do not want to wear wigs. I do not want to talk to people.

“If you want to have conversation with me, talk to me about food. I do not want to do s**t. I don’t even want to look at people. I just want to hibernate like a d**n bear.”

It comes after the 25-year-old rapper said about not being able to shave her vagina anymore because her baby belly is blocking her view, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She initially posted on Twitter: “Sad news: I can’t see my vagina anymore.”

–IANS

dc/ks