Cardi B’s daughter is her boss

Los Angeles, July 29 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B’s newborn daughter Kulture Kiari is her “boss” as she says the child is already ruling the roost at just two-weeks-old.

Speaking on an Instagram Live, she said: “I met my match. She is very demanding. I can’t believe I have a boss. I really have a boss. When my baby want to eat, she want to eat. It’s not like, ‘Oh, three minutes,’ no. ‘Gimme the milk now!’ You got to burp her right away – everything, everything, everything. She wants everything.”

The “Bodack Yellow” hitmaker proved her daughter is indeed her boss earlier in the day, as she said she would be pulling out of her upcoming tour with Bruno Mars in order to focus on her tot, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

–IANS

dc/nv/