Cardi B’s daughter melts her like butter

Los Angeles, July 24 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B says her daughter Kulture melts her heart.

Cardi B, 25, took to Twitter to share her experience with motherhood, reports etonline.com

“Kulture is not Kulture today, she Kiari with the mood. But oh man I love my sweet sweet baby. She melts me like butter,” she wrote.

The rapper also celebrated the return of her husband Offset following his arrest in Georgia.

Cardi B shared a boomerang video on Instagram, featuring Offset after his home return.

She captioned the video: “Home.”

Offset was arrested for illegal gun posession.

The couple welcomed their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus earlier this month.

–IANS

smriti/rb