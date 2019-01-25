‘Career Conclave’ for Class 12 students in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) With a view to provide career guidance to Class 12 students, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday inaugurated a state-level “Career Conclave” with over 70 organisations and more than 100 stalls with informative displays and exhibits related to opportunities in technical, higher education, vocational and skills sectors.

Inaugurated by Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, the three-day Conclave provided a platform to a number of public and private educational institutions, universities — both government and semi-government — along with defence and paramilitary forces.

“The aim to disseminate information and create awareness among students about various opportunities available in the field of education and employment was fulfilled. The enthusiasm of the students to visit the Career Conclave was evident from the eagerness with which they visited each stall and participated in the discussion,” said an official statement.

About 3,2000 students of Class 12 from the schools are visiting the Career Conclave along with escort teachers, it said.

Sisodia in his address said: “To improve the standard of education, the Delhi government is not only focusing on classroom teaching but also looking at holistic development of the students. The Career Conclave is one such attempt to provide a platform to the students to explore various career options.”

He advised the students to dream beyond the obvious — not only to go for conventional career choices but also explore other avenues as per their aspirations and abilities, and to read about their role models to understand the path towards realising those dreams.

The conclave will end on January 31.

