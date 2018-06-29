Career guide for ‘average’ employees

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) A new book authored by Rishi Piparaiya, who has spent over 15 years as a manager and senior executive in multinational corporations, attempts to chronicle some crucial mantras for average employees struggling to find their feet.

Offering a humorous insight into the ever-competitive corporate world, “Job Be Damned” (HarperCollins/252 pages/Rs 299) is written for those working professionals who just cannot come to terms with their average-ness.

This career guide recognises that one can be an average employee and promises that, by the time one is done reading it, he/she will be the best average employee there can be.

In the introduction itself, Piparaiya bursts the bubble of a professional who thinks he is the next big thing, by claiming, as a matter-of-fact, that he is just an amateur professional.

“You are one among hundreds of millions of people, festering in a corporate world that is filled with average professionals”, he mentions in the introduction.

Pessimistic as this book may sound, it, however, doles out “practical wisdom on how to be really good at being mediocre”.

The book is meant for those self-proclaimed exceptional professionals whose corporate growth is impeded by the devil boss who takes all the credit, the slimy politician who stole one’s promotion, and the sweet-talking weasel whom everyone seems to love.

“Job Be Damned” demarcates itself from the corporate motivational hogwash and recognises that the path to excellence is crowded, imaginary and pointless.

