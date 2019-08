Los Angeles, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Carey Mulligan might join Ralph Fiennes in the upcoming Netflix drama “The Dig”.

Mulligan will portray a widow who believes her land contains buried riches, and Fiennes will portray a local archaeologist, reports variety.com.

Simon Stone is directing the project.

Known for working in “Mudbound” and “Drive”, Mulligan was also nominated for an Academy Award for “An Education”.

–IANS

sim/mag/