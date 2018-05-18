Carille leaves Brazil’s Corinthians to coach Saudi club

Sao Paulo, May 23 (IANS) Brazilian league club Corinthians said coach Fabio Carille was leaving to be the coach of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Wehda.

Carille led the Corinthians to the Brazilian Championship in 2017, helping the club win its seventh league title, a victory that silenced critics of his hiring in late 2016, reported Efe.

The 45-year-old Carille, whose contract with the Corinthians ran until the end of 2019, will be paid about $166,000 under the terms of the deal, media reports said.

Carille was an assistant with the club under several coaches from 2009 to 2016, working on a staff that won a Copa Libertadores, a FIFA Club World Cup, two Brazilian championships, one Copa Brasil and two Sao Paulo championships.

After the 2016 Brazilian Championship, Corinthians management decided to put Carille in charge of the club due to the failure of negotiations with several potential coaching candidates.

Assistant coach Osmar Loss will lead the team into its Copa Libertadores match against Colombia’s Millonarios on Thursday.

–IANS

kk/vd