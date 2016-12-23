Carille named Corinthians coach

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 23 (IANS) Former Corinthians defender Fabio Carille has been named the coach of the Brazilian Serie A club for next season.

The 43-year-old replaces Oswaldo de Oliveira, who was sacked last week after a poor run of results, reports Xinhua news agency.

Corinthians football director Flavio Adauto confirmed the appointment at a press conference on Thursday.

“It seems like it took an eternity but we can now confirm that Fabio Carille is the new coach of Corinthians,” Adauto said.

Carille spent a season on loan at Corinthians in 1995 in a career that also included a spell with China’s Guangzhou Evergrande. He has been an assistant coach with Corinthians since 2009.

–IANS

ajb/mr