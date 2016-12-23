Carille named Corinthians coach

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 23 (IANS) Former Corinthians defender Fabio Carille has been named the coach of the Brazilian Serie A club for next season.
The 43-year-old replaces Oswaldo de Oliveira, who was sacked last week after a poor run of results, reports Xinhua news agency.
Corinthians football director Flavio Adauto confirmed the appointment at a press conference on Thursday.
“It seems like it took an eternity but we can now confirm that Fabio Carille is the new coach of Corinthians,” Adauto said.
Carille spent a season on loan at Corinthians in 1995 in a career that also included a spell with China’s Guangzhou Evergrande. He has been an assistant coach with Corinthians since 2009.
–IANS
ajb/mr
Leave a Reply