Carla Suarez reaches Indian Wells quarters

Indian Wells, (United States), March 14 (IANS) Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro set up a quarter-final clash with Venus Williams at the Indian Wells tennis tournament after beating Danielle Collins of the United States 6-2, 6-4.

Collins on Tuesday was no match for Suarez’s high-quality tennis and confidence, committing a number of double faults and unforced errors, reports Efe.

The Spaniard served well and found the lines in both sets, leaving Collins with few options in a match which should boost her confidence for the last eight, where she is set to play with Venus Williams, who beat Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 7-6 (6), 6-4 on Tuesday after beating sister Serena in the previous round.

–IANS

gau/bg