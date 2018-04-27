Carrie Coon joins ‘The Sinner’ season 2

Los Angeles, May 4 (IANS) Actress Carrie Coon has been roped in for the second season of crime drama series “The Sinner”.

Coon is set to play Vera, described as a formidable, mysterious woman who struggles between upholding the ideals of the community she leads and fulfilling her own desires. The casting marks Coon’s return to television after critically adored turns in “The Leftovers” and season three of “Fargo”, reports variety.com.

Joining her in the season two cast for “The Sinner” are Natalie Paul and Hannah Gross. Paul will play Heather, a detective in training. Gross will play Marin, Heather’s best friend from high school.

“The Sinner” will continue as an anthology that follows Bill Pullman’s Detective Harry Ambrose as he explores a new crime. Ambrose will travel to his hometown in upstate New York where he will investigate the murder of two people by their 11-year-old son.

Actress Jessica Biel, who starred alongside Pullman in season one, will return as an executive producer for Season 2 with her Iron Ocean partner Michelle Purple, having also served in the same role for the initial run of the show.

–IANS

dc/vm